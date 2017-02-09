Posted by Editor

Cambodia to Hand Over Suspected Mastermind of Tony Kenway’s Murder in Pattaya, Thailand

TRAT – Pol Col Damrong Iempirote, the Khlong Yai police chief, has divulged to Thai Media that Cambodian authorities are expected hand over the suspected mastermind in the murder of Briton Tony Kenway in Pattaya to Thai authorities at the border near Khlong Yai district on Thursday.

Pol Col Damrong Iempirote, told the Bangkok Post that marines based in Trat had been contacted by Cambodian authorities, who said they would hand over a person involved in the murder to Thai police at the border.

Police, marine and immigration officiers were seen in three vehicles passing through the Ban Haad Lek checkpoint into the Cambodian province of Koh Kong around 10am.

The suspect is to be immediately transferred by helicopter to Nong Prue police station.

Capt Samoraphum Chanto, commander of the marine unit in Trat, said the person being sent is believed to be the mastermind behind the killing and the one who ordered Kenway’s Murder.

Tony Kenway was shot to the head by Abel Cadeira Bonito while sitting in his Porsche Cayenne after leaving a gym near Pattaya city in Chon Buri province on Jan 24, 2017

Thai Police have identified South African, Abel Cadeira Bonito as the killer of Tony Kenway and Briton, Miles Dicken Turner as the alleged driver of the motorcyle that took him from the murder scene from CCTV camera footage.

Bontino and Turner apparently entered Thailand from Cambodia at the border in Khlong Yai district and fled to Cambodia through the same crossing the same day of the murder. They both remain at large with a red warrant being issued by the Royal Thai Police to interpol.

Meanwhile, Investigators are probing deeper into Kenway’s vast ‘boiler room’ gang operation which they say tricked thousands of victims out of their life savings to fund his flash lifestyle in Pattaya.

By Jakkrit Waewkraihong | Bangkok Post

