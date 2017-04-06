Posted by Editor

California Woman Accused of Murdering her Husband Posts a Staggering $35 Million for Bail

–

SAN FRANCISCO – A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail Thursday after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates with ties to China.

Tiffany Li, 31, is backed by a consortium of people tied to her mother who have raised $4 million cash and pledged $61 million in San Francisco Bay Area property. California courts require twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash.

Li’s attorney, Geoff Carr, says Li and her mother were born in China, where the mother was financially successful in the construction industry. Carr says Li and her mother are naturalized U.S. citizens.

Carr said all defendants except those accused of death penalty-eligible crimes are entitled to “reasonable bail.”

The $35 million bail is the highest ever in San Mateo County’s history, a county official said.

It’s said to be one of the largest in U.S. history, according to CBS San Francisco.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments