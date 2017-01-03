Posted by Editor

Bus Drivers in Chiang Rai Screened for Drugs and Alcohol as New Years Holidaymakers Return to Bangkok

CHIANG RAI – As the New Year holidays come to an end in Chiang Rai Province, bus and train terminals are being filled to capacity with passengers en route to Bangkok.

The main bus terminal in Chiang Rai province expects over 10,000 travelers per day returning to Bangkok and has readied over 30 spare buses to accommodate those who have yet to purchase tickets in advance.

Officials have screened all bus drivers for alcohol abuse before departure, while routes over 400 kilometers must include two drivers, alternating every four hours to prevent accidents that could happen as a result of fatigue.

Passengers are encouraged to report reckless driving at the hotline 1584.

