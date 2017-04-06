Posted by Editor

Bus Driver killed, 30 Injured When Bus Rear-ends Transport Truck in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA – A driver was killed and 30 passengers hurt, three seriously, when a Bangkok-bound interprovincial bus rear-ended a trailer truck in the central province of Ayutthaya early Thursday morning.

The tour bus, departing Ban Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom at 6pm on Wednesday, rammed into the trailer truck loaded with cement sheets in the left lane of the road, said police.

The force of the crash killed bus driver Sutthikiart Parapong, 30, of Sakon Nakhon province, and injured 30 passengers, three of them badly. All were rushed to Wang Noi Hospital.

The three passengers in critical condition were all women — Udomporn Sangsrikaew, 21, of Sakon Nakhon, Boothong Duangphor, 44, of Bung Kan and Kanya Wongkakham of Nonthaburi.

Watchara Uthawong, the trailer truck driver, told police that while he was travelling in the left lane, he heard a loud crash at the rear of his vehicle. The impact moved his truck forward by 50 metres.

Police suspected the bus driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel. They were interrogating passengers to find out the exact cause.

By Sunthorn Pongpao – Bangkok Post

