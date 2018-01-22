Monday, January 22nd, 2018 | Posted by

Bus Driver and Ten Chinese Tourists Injured after Bus Plunge into Roadside Ditch in Chiang Mai

r 32 Chinese tourists on the bus at the time of the accident at about 4.15 pm. – Photo Thai PBS

CHIANG MAI – A tour bus driver and ten Chinese tourists, including a two-month pregnant woman, were injured when their bus developed brake failure and crashed into two cars before plunging into a roadside ditch at the foot of Wat Phra Thart Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai on Monday.

There were altogether 32 Chinese tourists on the bus at the time of the accident at about 4.15 pm. All the injured were later taken by police and rescue workers to Maharaj Chiang Mai hospital for first-aid treatment.

The 38-year old bus driver, Mr Chavalit, was later escorted by police to Phuping police station for questioning.

Meanwhile, Three 14 year old boys snatched a mobile phone from a Chinese tourist who was strolling down Loi Khoh Road and subsequently fled on a motorcycle on January 17th.

Police caught them on the same day of the incident with the phone being found hidden under a TV in one of the suspects’ house. They confessed to the crime, admitting that they want the money for playing video games, hanging out and paying for their prepaid phones.

Source: Thai PBS, CityNews

