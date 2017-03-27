Posted by Editor

Bunny Girl Coffee Shop in Chiang Mai has Patrons Asking for More..

CHIANG MAI – A coffee shop in the Northern City of Chiang Mai has gained notoriety for it’s “Bunny Girls” but their not wearing the bunny girl uniforms that resemble Play Boy girls.

The waitresses simply wear tight a long-sleeved white shirt with a short black skirt and pink bunny ears over their head.

The shop owner, Kanchana Boonprasert, 30, told The Nation her waitresses are all university students who do it as a part-time job and that many patrons have posted selfie shots with the bunny waitresses on their Facebook walls, which has brought more curious customers to her new coffee shop.

Kanchana said at present there are 10 students working at one time and each girl must have her own strategy to entice patrons to return to the coffee shop located on a soi beside Nong Hoi Market off Jai Kaew Road in Tambon Nong Hoi in Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

The shop is open from 9.30am to 8pm and serves coffee and other drinks.

