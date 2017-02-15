Posted by Editor

Briton Toby James Nelhams Named as Third Suspect in the Murder of Tony Kenway in Pattaya

.

.

PHNOM PENH – Cambodian Police have announced the arrest of Toby James Nelhams a British National suspected of involvement in the murder of Tony Kenway in the Thai beach resort of Pattaya.

Deputy National Police Chief Gen. Chhay Sinarith confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who was taken to Phnom Penh Municipal Court for questioning.

Court spokesman Ly Sophana identified the man as 45-year-old Toby James Nelhams

Nelhams was one of three men sought by Thai police in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Tony Kenway, 39, as he sat in his parked Porsche SUV. Kenway’s widow described him as a website designer, but Thai media suggested he had connections with a gambling website, among other activities.

.

Thai police have said the other two suspects, a South African suspected of being the shooter and a Briton believed to have been his getaway driver, fled to Cambodia. Their current whereabouts are unknown.

Police Col. Jirawut Tantasri, chief of the Thai police precinct investigating the killing, confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for Nelhams after an investigation. He said Wednesday that he had contacted Cambodian police but had not heard anything from them.

Both Cambodian and Thai authorities have released few details about Nelhams or the circumstances under which he was arrested. His arrest warrant had not been publicized, unlike those of his alleged accomplices, South African Abel Caleira Bonito and Briton Miles Dicken Turner.

The Associated Press

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments