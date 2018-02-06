Posted by Editor

Briton Tied to Hell’s Angels Pattaya Member Arrested in Nakhon Sawan Province

NAKHON SAWAN – Pol Lt Col Dullayapat Techapornyasin of the Special Branch has informed Thai media that an alleged member of the Hells Angels Pattaya gang has been arrested in Nakhon Sawan province for overstaying his visa.

British National, Damon Wait, 42, was taken into custody by the Special Investigations Branch of the Royal Thai Police in front of a hotel in Muang district on Tuesday.

Pol Lt Col Dullayapat Techapornyasin said police have had the gang under surveillance since December as they potentially posed a threat to peace and security.

Hell’s Angel Gang Member, Wayne Snyder, was killed by other gang members over drug conflicts, he said.

While there has been no evidence that Mr Wait was involved in the murder, he was found to have overstayed his visa and moved to Chiang Mai.

He said Mr Wait had once been arrested during a raid on a drug party but was later acquitted.

By Treenai Chansrichol

