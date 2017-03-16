Posted by Editor

Briton Falls to his Death in Udon Thani after Trying to Pee off Balcony

UDON THANI – A 54 year-old Briton has died after falling to his death from a hotel in Udon Thani early on Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called at around 4.45am on Wednesday morning with a doctor pronouncing Stuart Railton dead at the scene, according to Thai media.

The former accountant is believed to have lost his balance while trying to urinate and plunged over the railing of the balcony, which was littered with empty beer bottles.

Accoding to a security guard, Stuart Railton, 54, returned to his apartment after visiting his favourite karaoke bar in Udon Thani, in northeastern Thailand, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The security guard reported hearing a thumping noise and told police that he momentarily thought the wall in the car park had collapsed. It wasn’t until he went outside that he saw the body of Mr Railton in the car park.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The British Embassy has been informed.

