Briton Arrested in Bar Girls Death Pleads Guilty in UK Court

BANGKOK – A British man arrested arrested over the death of a bar girl in Pattaya in 2018 and wanted by police in the UK on drug trafficking charges had appeared in court over drug charges.

In January 2018, Reece Blain Vella was arrested in connection with the death of Wannipa Janhuathon, 26, in Pattaya, who’s naked body was found outside Cosy Beach View Condominium in Pattaya.

Reece Vella reportedly was having ‘strange and extravagant’ sex with the 26-year-old before she plunged five floors from an apartment balcony at The Cosy Beach View complex, according to national media.

He was charged for the offences of suspicion of negligence causing others to die and overstaying his visa and sent to Bangkok’s infamous Bang Kwang Central Prison.

Reece Vella, was released from Bang Kwang Central Prison and was escorted back to the UK by South Worcestershire’s CID officers to face 2017 charges of supplying Class A drugs.

In the Worcester Crown Court, Vella pleaded guilty to the supplying of class A controlled drugs, crack cocaine and heroin. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, July 8, for sentencing.

South Worcestershire Proactive CID tweeted: “Last week one of our detectives traveled to Thailand with West Mercia Police Force Operations to escort Reece Vella, of Worcester, back into the country to attend court.

“Vella fled to Thailand prior to his court date in 2017.

“Vella committed offenses in Thailand and was arrested by the Thai authorities and had been detained in Thailand since January 2018.

“This is another example of the variety of work the team complete in order to bring offenders to justice.

“If our suspects travel abroad in order to escape the consequences of their actions, we will find you #ProactiveCID #Protect.”

The Worcester News previously revealed in 2012, Vella, who had served 5 years in the British army, was sentenced to four years and nine months in a young offenders institution for raping a teenager near his home town of Worcester.

Source: Worcester News