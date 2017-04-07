Posted by Editor

British Expat Electrocuted to Death While Gardening at his Phuket Home

PHUKET – Authorities on the Island of Phuket are investigating the death of an British expat after he was found collapsed in his home’s garden yesterday (April 6) from a suspected electrocution.

Lt Col Kanan Somrak of the Chalong Police said police and rescue workers were called to the house, in Soi Sungthong, Rawai, at 3:31pm.

At the scene they found Briton Paul Wilkinson, 55, lying unconscious and unresponsive in a garden bed on the inside of small fence wall.

On the other side of the cement wall was the electricity-supply meter for the house, with a jumble of connected wires hanging underneath.

Rescue workers rushed Mr. Wilkinson to Chalong Hospital, however after his arrival, hospital doctors were unsuccessful in their attempts to resuscitate him.

Mr Wilkinson’s daughter, told police that she was in the house when she heard her father call out, finding him face down on the ground unresponsive.

Lt Col Kanan Somrak said they believe that their was electrical leakage from the power meter box that could have somehow made it through or under the corner of the wall. Mr Wilkinson might have touched the wall while he was gardening.

Electricians have been ordered to check the power box for any leakage to see if that is what caused the tragic accident.

Source: Phuket News

