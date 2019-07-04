British Expat Dies While Watching Horror Movie in Pattaya

PATTAYA – Police in the resort town of Pattaya in Thailand have reported that a 78 year-old British man collapsed and died in movie theatre at a shopping complex on Tuesday night.

Pattaya police said they were alerted at 12.30am that a foreign man had been found dead after the screening of horror movie “Annabelle Comes Home” in Cinema 4 of a South Pattaya shopping mall in Tambon Nong Prue of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Police said the man was identified as British expat Bernard Wilfred Channing, 78. He had been sitting next to a Thai movie goer who did not realize the man had died until the lights went up.

Staff at the cinema said the British expat had bought a single ticket and appeared to be alone.

The body was sent to the Bang Lamung Hospital for autopsy and the British Embassy would be informed to contact his relatives.

According to figures issued by the Foreign Office, between 2014 and 2016, 1,151 British expats died in Thailand.

While many of these deaths would have been from illness or accidents, no fewer than 60 are classed under ‘unknown’ reasons.

By The Nation

Video from Thai Visa