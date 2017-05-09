Posted by Editor

British Drug Kingpin Nabbed by Thai Police on Koh Mat Sum Island

KOH SAMUI – Thai police said Tuesday that they have arrested a British man wanted in the UK on a drug trafficking conviction.

Jonathan Michael Moorby, 47, was detained in a joint operation with Interpol on the island of Koh Mat Sum in the south of the country, said Surat Thani police chief, Pol Maj Gen Apichart Boonsriroj.

Police seized a fake passport held by Mr Moorby identifying him as a Belgian citizen under the name Goossens Wouters.

Pol Maj Gen Apichart said the Belgian passport belonging to Mr Wouters had been reported lost in Thailand. Mr Moorby allegedly told police that he bought the passport from an underground network in the South for one million baht.

Moorby will face charges in Thailand for illegal entry and holding a fake passport before he is deported back to the UK..

Moorby had fled Britain last year before a court sentenced him to 15 years in prison for trafficking cocaine and amphetamines, Soontorn said. He was found in Thailand with a fake Belgian passport allegedly bought on the country’s black market for about 1 million baht ($30,000).

