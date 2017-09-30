Posted by Editor

Bridge Workers Narrowly Escape Death after Bridge Section Collapses in Central Thailand

CHAI NAT – Cambodian workers narrowly escaped death on Saturday after a section of a concrete bridge under construction across the Chao Phraya River in Chai Nat province collapsed.

The accident occurred at about 3.10 pm near Moo 4 village in Tambon Ban Kluay in Muang district of Chai Nat, three workers from Cambodia were severely injured.

Noy Meena, 25, a worker, said that at the time he heard the noise of the bridge crumbling down. He was not hurt, but three of his colleagues working under the bridge were seriously injured. He identified them only as Win, 40, Ruang, 30 and Mued, 20. They were admitted to Chai Nat Narenthorn Hospital.

Pol Col Anusorn Kanwaseth, deputy chief of Chai Nat police, said the area had been cordoned off for examination.

Source: Thai PBS

