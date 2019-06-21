Border Police Seizes 100Kg of Compress Marijuana on the Banks of the Mekong River

BANGKOK – Pol Lt Col Sompop Onsin, deputy commander of the border patrol police in the northeastern Thailand, said on Thursday that Lao men were arrested on the Mekong River bank 100kg of marijuana while waiting for a Thai customer to show up on Wednesday night.

Mr. Sak Kingsa-ard, 19, and Mr. Aye Jaloentad, 21, from Laos were arrested on the river bank in Ban Khab Phuang village in tambon Namkam of That Phanom district late Wednesday night.

Thai officials told the Bangkok Post that the patrol found them with two sacks containing 100 compressed bricks of marijuana weighing 1kg each on a motored boat. With a market price there of 20,000 baht per kilo, the product had an estimated value of Bt2 million.

Both Lao suspects said they were hired for 10,000 baht for each delivery.

Pol Lt Col Sompop said that the area was on a route frequently used by marijuana smugglers and nearly one tonne of smuggled marijuana had been seized there this year.

Police Display Seized Marijuana at Press Briefing