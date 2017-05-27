Belgian Tourist Accused of Stealing 699 Baht Phone Accessory in Phuket

PHUKET – The owner of a mobile phone accessory shop in Phuket province has accused a Belgian tourist of stealing an accessory costing Bt699 from her shop on Friday.

Nichapha-orn Chaiviriyawong, the owner of Remax shop in Tambon Talad Yai in Phuket’s Muang district, posted a video clip on her Facebook wall that purportedly showed one of two tourists putting something from her shop into a bag of purchased goods before leaving the shop.

Nichapha-orn filed a complaint with the Phuket Muang police station that the theft took place at around 3.14pm.

She said she was monitoring CCTVs in her shop when the two Belgian tourists entered and she saw one of them put something into the bag of goods he had already paid for while his friend was paying for his goods.