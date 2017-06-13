Posted by Editor

Belgian Shoplifter Arrested At Phuket Airport

PHUKET – Thailand’s Tourist police have arrested a Belgian tourist at Phuket International Airport, Monday for allegedly stealing a car phone-holder at Remax Thailand Phuket phone accessories shop on May 26th.

After 17 days of searching for 56 year-old Belgian tourist Olivier Jerome Georges Verhaeghe, police apprehended him along with an unnamed accomplice at the airport while he was waiting for his flight back to Belgium.

Capt Ittiokorn Phacharatdet of the Phuket Tourist Police said that after few hours of interrogation, Mr. Verhaeghe confessed to the crime because of the evidence against him.

According to the Phuket News he has been charged with theft during the daytime, which according to Section 334 of the Thai Criminal Code can result in a fine of up to B6,000 and up to three years in jail.

Police found the box for the Bt699 Letto holder he allegedly admitted stealing it from the Remax Thailand Phuket shop on May 26.

Capt Ittiokorn said police obtained the arrest warrant after Nichapha-orn Chaiviriyawong, the owner of Remax shop in tambon Talad Yai in Phuket’s Muang district, posted a video clip on her Facebook wall that purportedly showed one of two tourists putting something from her shop into a bag of purchased goods before leaving the shop.

Source: Phuket News, The Nation

