Belgian Jumps to his Death from Hua Hin Hotel

HUA HIN – Pol Col Sithichai Srisophacharoenrat, the Hua Hin police chief told Thai media that a Belgian real estate developer has died after fuming to his death from the roof of a seven-story hotel in Hua Hin on Saturday night.

Pol Col Sithichai said he led a team of police to the hotel in the heart of Hua Hin after being informed that a 31 year-old Belgian man (name withed) was on the verge of committing suicide.

When they arrived the Belgian business was sitting by the railing on the roof’s edge with his legs hanging down on the outside, while a small crowd had gathered in front of the hotel to watch the events unfold.

Tourist police and Hua Hin police and a fellow Belgian tried to negotiate with the man for two hours to step back from the edge of the roof, but he kept yelling and would not allow anyone to get near him.

Suddenly, he rose up, launched himself over the railing and plunged to the ground in front of the hotel, Pol Lt Pornchanok the duty officer said.

He was rushed to Hua Hin Hospital, but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

It’s reported that the Belgian businessman had, had an argument with a woman who owned an accounting firm and that he had apparently stabbed her with a bamboo stick, slightly injuring her, after the company refused to return his passport.

Police said the man had been involved in real estate and a restaurant in Hua Hin for about a year

His body was sent to the police Institute of Forensic Medicine for examination.

Source: Kulsawek, Bangkok Post, Nation

