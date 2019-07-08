Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain Conducts Trial Runs on Northern Extension

BANGKOK – The BTS Skytrain system in Bangkok conducted a successful trial run on a stretch of its northern extension route on Monday.

The BTS Green Line extension route between Mor Chit station and Lard Prao Intersection station is scheduled to open for daily commuters on Aug. 11, confirmed Surapong Laoha-unya, director of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co., which runs the BTS skytrain system.

In the meantime, BTS will conduct trial runs on daily basis between the two stations for a one-month time during which passengers are provided free rides.

The Green Line northern stretch is primarily designed to alleviate congestion of an estimated 40,000 daily commuters at Mor Chit station.

It is designed to be stretched further north from Mor Chit station to Kaset Intersection station passing Lard Prao Intersection station within this year and then to Khu Khot station in Pathum Thani province by the end of next year, according to the BTS Co. president.

The BTS skytrain fare from Bang Wa station in the Thonburi side of Bangkok to Khu Kot station would be in a maximum of 65 baht (about 2.10 U.S. dollars), he said.

Meanwhile, Two electric trains, being manufactured in Japan for Thailand’s Red Line electric train project will be delivered to Thailand in Oct this year.

Transport Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, accompanied by Pisak Jitviriyavasin, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport visited Japan to follow up the progress in manufacturing of electric trains from July 5-6.

The delegates visited the Hitachi Rail’s manufacturing plant in Japan and held talks with Kasado plant manager Junichi Kawahata.

The company assured that it would be able to hand over the first two trains to Thailand in October this year as scheduled.

After the handover, the test run will be conducted before the launch of the Dark Red Line railway service from Bangsue to Rangsit at the end of 2020.

The Red Line’s network also consists of the Light Red Line from Taling Chan to Bang Sue.