Posted by Editor

Bangkok Police Ready for Judgement Day of Yingluck Shinawatra Case

–

BANGKOK – Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Panurat Lakboon has told reporters that Metropolitan police in Bangkok will be deployed at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Sept 27 when a ruling on the rice-pledging case against ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra will be read out.

The court originally scheduled Aug 25 for the delivery of its ruling on the case, but postponed it to Sept 27 after Ms Yingluck failed to show up. It was believed she had escaped two days earlier.

According to police intelligence, between 300-400 supporters of Ms Yingluck are expected to show up at the court to hear the ruling, said Pol Maj Gen Panurat.

Pol Maj Gen Panurat said this after he was appointed to be chairman of a fact-finding committee to investigate Pol Col Chairit Anurit, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, for allegedly helping Ms Yingluck to flee the country before Aug 25.

He said the committee will hold a meeting on Sept 26 at 11.30am to lay down a scope of work.

The committee will focus on finding out whether Pol Col Chairit and two other police officers of a lower rank had committed any legal offence or breached police discipline.

Pol Gen Panurat said he is not heavy-hearted for being assigned to take this responsibility.

He expected the committee to finish the investigation in seven days.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments