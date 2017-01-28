Posted by Editor

Bangkok Police Investigate after Fire Destroys 30 Homes in the Impoverished Khlong Toei District

BANGKOK – Police in Bangkok are investigating a fire that raged through a community in Bangkok’s Klong Toey area late Friday night, destroying 30 houses in the impoverished quarter of Bangkok.

Pol Capt Thanadet Chanmala, deputy investigation chief at Tha Rua police station, reported that flames engulfed the Klong Toey slums late Friday night, leaving 30 families homeless after their homes were destroyed in the fire, luckily there were no injuries.

Nittaya Promphorchuenbun, 69, chairwoman of the community said the fire broke out at a deserted home in the 150-house community at around 9.20pm. The fire spread quickly through the community, comprising of mostly wooden houses. It took firefighters over an hour to bring the fire under control.

Acharawadee Chaisuriwat, Khlong Toei district chief said families made homeless by the fire are now living in tents and authorities are providing them with necessary goods and an initial disaster relief fund of 10,000 baht per family.

Governor of Bangkok Metro­politan Administration (BMA) Aswin Kwanmuang said fire prevention officials have set up 35 fire watch units across the capital as a precaution against the risk of fire during the Chinese New Year celebration. He urged people to exercise precaution when worshiping ancestors and deities.

The BMA has provided hotline service for people to alert the units by simply dialing 199 or 1555.

