Bangkok Meter Cab Driver Arrested for Stealing Tourists Luggage

BANGKOK – Police have charged a Bangkok meter taxi cab driver with theft after he took two Taiwanese tourists from Suvarnabhumi airport to a Bangkok hotel and then drove off with their luggage.

Mr. Khamphee Hongsrakhu, 45, was apprehended at the airport on Wednesday night while waiting to pick up more passengers.

He was accused of driving off with suitcases belonging to two Taiwanese passengers he took from the airport to a hotel in Huai Kwang area on Oct 29 and not trying to contact the passengers or airport staff for the return of the luggage, which contained cash in several foreign currencies and valuables worth almost 200,000 baht.

Mr Khamphee initially denied any knowledge of the missing luggage, however police found the missing luggage after a search of his rented room in Bangkok’s Ekkachai area.

He then claimed he did not know how to contact the owners, so kept the bags and their contents at his rented room,

Mr Khamphee was handed over to Huai Kwang police station for legal action.

Kittipong Kittikajorn, the airport deputy general manager, advised passengers who use taxi services at the airport to keep the taxi fare slips, which contain necessary details about the taxi they use.

