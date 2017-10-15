Posted by Editor

Bangkok Hit With the Heaviest Rainfall in More than 30 Years

BANGKOK – Residents in Bangkok city woke up to knee-deep water and severe flooding after the capital was hit with the heaviest rainfall in more than 30 years.

At least 55 major roads were flooded but most had dried up by the late afternoon, Bangkok Post reported.

Bangkok authorities urged those with no urgent business to stay home as many roads are still inundated, Thailand’s The Nation newspaper reported.

Affected areas included Din Daeng, Ekamai and parts of Sukhumvit Road, as well as tourist areas such as Chatuchak and the Wat Pho, Khaosod.com said.

Photos showed cars ploughing through water that reached up to their windscreens and vehicles waiting to cross “rivers” that had sprung up overnight on roads.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang apologised in the afternoon but said officials had done everything they could, Bangkok Post said.

“I don’t deny responsibility but the rain exceeded 200mm,” he said, adding that the last time that happened was about 25 years ago.

Rainfall reached 203mm, with Phra Nakhon district receiving the heaviest rain, The Nation reported.

The hashtag #flood was trending on social media.

