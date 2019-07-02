Bangkok Eyes European Flood Prevention Technology

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources has held discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on a water management framework to prepare for the implementation of European water management technologies in Thailand to prevent flooding.

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary General Somkiat Prajamwong, announced that he has held talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of European Affairs Director General Sasiwat Wongsinsawat, to drive forward a cooperative framework on the implementation of water management technologies from the European Union (EU).

EU countries’ expertise in water management, rain and climate tracking, innovations in dealing with climate change, a precise processing system, and a sustainable water management structure to prevent and mitigate flooding and drought, will be suitable for the overall conditions in Thailand, particularly flood prevention in Bangkok .

Bangkok will continue to experience flooding after heavy rains unless water-drainage problems including roads and canals are solved, water-management experts have said.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has said that heavy rains during monsoon season were more than the city’s drainage system could cope with.

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Jakkapan Phiewngam said today that water flow from the northern region and high tides are expected to cause the Chao Phraya River to overflow in many areas in October, despite the existence of levees.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is preparing two million sandbags to be installed as temporary flood walls to help prevent the situation becoming too disruptive.

By Tanakorn Sangiam