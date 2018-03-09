Posted by Editor

Bangkok Court Denies Bail for Thai-Indian Businessman Suspected of Running Transnational Drug-Trafficking Network

BANGKOK – A Criminal Court has denied bail to a Thai-Indian businessman who was arrested early this week on suspicion of financing major local and transnational drug-trafficking networks.

The court, which rejected the bail request on Thursday evening, said the 52-year-old Harpreet Singh faces serious drug charges and was a flight risk.

According to the Bangkok Post, Singh is being detained at the Central Correctional Institution For Drug Addicts, with the first detention period of 12 days being March 8-19.

Police investigators said they needed more time to question other witnesses and asked the court to deny bail for the suspect until the case is finalized.

Mr Harpreet was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Sukhumvit Soi 39, Watthana district, Bangkok in connection with the earlier seizure of 400 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine – part of a bust that saw the arrest of several suspects last July 28.

According to police, Mr Harpreet’s financial transactions showed he had transferred at least 3 million baht to businesses linked to the suspects and he was allegedly financing at least 12 previously arrested drug suspects.

Police said after seven months of investigation they had evidence to show that the suspect hid his illicit activities behind businesses offering tailor-made suits, buildings for rent and money-lending in the Sukhumvit area.

