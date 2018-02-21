Posted by Editor

Bangkok Cabbie Arrested for Masturbating While Driving American Woman to Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK – A Bangkok taxi driver has been charged with sexually offending a woman tourist by masturbating while taking her to Suvarnabhumi International airport.

Taylor Raebain, the 26-year-old American passenger, called police after she arrived at the airport around 2.30 am on Wednesday, saying the driver had masturbated almost all the time on their way to Suvarnabhumi, according to the officers.

She had been picked up at Ibis Style Hotel in Khao San area. Tourist police made an immediate search for the driver, and found him at a passenger drop-off area at the airport.

The driver, identified as Prasit Charoenphan, 45, confessed to the lewd act. He told police he was sexually aroused after seeing the foreign woman, but was not aware his masturbating was noticeable.

By Suthiwit Chayutworakan

