Posted by Editor

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Strike Philippines, Panicking Tourists

–

BATANGAS – Philippine seismologists say a quake with a magnitude of 5.6 followed shortly by a magnitude 6 quake struck near Mabini town in Batangas province Saturday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Officials said the quakes have caused cracks in small buildings in a resort town south of Manila where jittery tourists left and patients were brought out of a hospital amid alarm over aftershocks.

Seismologists say the quakes were felt in outlying provinces, including in Manila, the capital, where people rushed out of buildings and hotels in panic as the ground shook.

Meanwhile, netizens immediately flooded social media with tweets and reports of the earthquake, with some even relating it to international band Coldplay’s concert.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments