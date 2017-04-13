Posted by Editor

Authorities in Chiang Saen Arrest Two Laotian Men Trying to Transport a Toyota Truck to Laos Under the Cover of Darkness

–

CHIANG RAI – Captain Chonlathai Rattanaruang, commander of the Chiang Rai-based Navy patrol unit in the Chiang Saen District Office has reported authorities detained two Laotian men and seized a Toyota Vigo pickup truck with Bangkok registration.

The two Laotian men were caught after trying to drive the truck on to a boat in the early hours of Wednesday in Ban Pasak Hangwiang in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district at 3.30am, just 400 metres away from the Chiang Saen District Office.

As officers inspected the truck, the two men reportedly confessed to trying to export the truck to Laos without legal papers. They were arrested and the truck impounded as police investigated whether the truck was stolen

