Authorities in Chiang Rai Seize Huge Cache of Drugs in Mae Sai

CHIANG RAI -Soldiers from the Pamuang Task Force and local police seized more than 3.5 million speed pills and 9kg of crystal methamphetamine, or “ya ice”, abandoned by drug runners in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

A combined team of officers from the Pamuang task force, the 3rd cavalry regiment and local police spotted a man with a backpack crossing the Mae Sai River into Thailand in the Mae Sai district at around 5am on Friday.

The team ordered the man to stop but the man abandoned his knapsack and crossed back over the river to the Myanmar side of the Golden Triangle. The knapsack contained 100 sealed packages containing 200,000 speed pills.

Approximately 2 hours later the force spotted 15 men carrying knapsacks near the Huay Khrai reservoir in Mae Sai district. The team ordered them to stop however once again the men abandoned the bags and ran into a nearby forest where officers were unable to find them.

The drug runners abandoned 30 bags containing 3.37 million speed pills and nine kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Maj Gen Jiradet Kamolphet, commander of the Pamuang task force, said seized speed pills alone were worth 300 million baht and could fetch up to 600 million baht if smuggled into urban areas of Thailand.

By Chinpat Chaimon

