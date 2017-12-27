Posted by Editor

Australian Woman Escapes Death Penalty in Malaysia after Drug Case Acquitted

–

KUALA LUMPUR – An Australian woman has been found not guilty of trafficking 1.5 kilograms of crystal meth at Kuala Lumpur’s airport three years ago, avoiding a possible death sentence.

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was acquitted Wednesday after Judge Ghazali Cha of the Shah Alam High Court said he was satisfied that she did not know there were drugs in her bag.

Malaysia has a mandatory death sentence for anyone found guilty of carrying more than 50 grams of a prohibited drug.

Pinto Exposto, a mother of three from Sydney, was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in on Dec 7, 2014, when the bag she was carrying was found to contain the drugs.

The Associated Press

