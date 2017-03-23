Posted by Editor

Australian Thomas Keating Gets Suspended Sentence for Fatal Jet-ski Crash in Phuket

PHUKET – Thomas Keating an Australian man charged over the accidental death of his girlfriend in a jetski crash in Thailand, has been spared jail.

At Phuket Provincial Court, a Thai judge on Thursday handed down a suspended sentence to 22-year-old Thomas Keating, who was found guilty of causing death by negligence.

Keating pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in jail, suspended for two years, and was also fined THB5,000 for reckless driving causing death.

Twenty-year-old Emily Jayne Collie died when her and Keatings jetski’s collided at high speed off Phuket on February 6, in a holiday tragedy.

Keating was accompanied by family members, his lawyer and Craig Ferguson, the Australian Consul-General for Phuket during the sentencing.

