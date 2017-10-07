Posted by Editor

Australian LifeGuard Team and Thai Navy to Jointly Train 150 New LifeGuards for Phuket

PHUKET – The Phuket Provincial Organisation (OrBorJor) is setting up a training course for 150 new lifeguards in readiness to step in if no one bids in the new auction.

A meeting at the OrBorJor office on Friday chaired by vice governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, along with many local authorities, discussed about more possible solutions for Phuket lifeguard duties.

There have been 98 lifeguards missing since Phuket Lifeguard company finished the contract with the OrBorTor and these lifeguards were stationed at 39 spots around Phuket’s 12 main beaches.

In order to create more professional lifeguards available for duty, the participants at the meeting agreed that the OrBorJor will be the one training a new set of 150 lifeguards which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The training will be supported by Royal Thai Navy Area 3 and and an Australian lifeguard team to ensure the new lifeguards reach international standards.

This new team will be sent to stations on each Phuket beach for the long term if there aren’t any new companies bidding in the auction to find a new contractor.

As an urgent solution, the OrBorJor agreed to hire individuals at Bt14,000 per month per lifeguard while they continue to organise the next auction. If there’s no company bidding for the new auction the individual hirings will extend for the whole year.

Though the lifeguards who used to work under the past company contract with the OrBorJor remain hesitant to apply for the new jobs, the OrBorJor believes that they will change their mind when they get clear information about the new situation and the commitments to provide services into the future.

Meanwhile, A Chinese tourist drowned at the beach of Karon on Phuket island while there was no lifeguard on duty, local police said Saturday.

The tourist, whom police did not identify by name, died Thursday afternoon, according to Cpl. Anusorn Jaikhaeng of Karon Police Station.

Source: The Nation, Phuket Gazette

