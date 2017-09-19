Posted by Editor

Australian Grandmother Drowns in Phuket After Being Caught in Riptide

PHUKET – A 65-year-old Australian woman on a family holiday in Phuket has died after being pulled unconscious from dangerous surf along Phuket’s west coast late yesterday afternoon (Sept 17).

Barbara Fistrovic, 65, and her husband Ivan, 75, were swimming in dangerous surf conditions at Kamala Beach on Phuket’s west coast on Sunday afternoon, local time, when they were swept away by powerful waves, according to the Phuket News.

Lifeguards managed to pull the couple to shore and performed CPR.

Mr Fistrovic was able to be revived on the beach but Mrs Fistrovic did not regain consciousness and was taken to Patong Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“We were told that the Australian couple went to swim where red flags were posted on the beach, and were caught by strong waves which dragged them away from the shore,” Lt Col. Somnuek Damkhaew of Kamala Police said.

“However, we are still investigating the incident.”

Red flags on the beach in Thailand indicate it is not safe to swim, unlike in Australia where swimmers are asked to stay between red and yellow flags.

In a statement to news.com.au, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “[DFAT] is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian woman who died in Phuket. For privacy reasons we are unable to provide further details.”

