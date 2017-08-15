Posted by Editor

Australian Expat and his 10 Year-Old Son Electrocuted While Fixing Swimming Pool Water-Pump in Rayong

RAYONG – A 66-year-old Australian man and his 10-year-old son were electrocuted while trying to fix a water pump at a small swimming pool inside their home in a housing estate in Muang district of Rayong province.

The father was identified as Mr Andrew Fenwick, and his son Jason Krailop Fenwick were found near the pump.

According to Pol Capt Kaweewuth Boonruang, deputy investigation inspector at Rayong Muang police station, the swimming pool is on the front part of the single home while the water pump is inside a storage room near the front gate.

66 year old Andrew Fenwick was found dead at the pump with his right hand still holding a wrench while his son Jason was found lying dead with his left hand clinging to the iron gate.

The son had traces of burns on the left hand, body and face.

Primary examination showed the two had been dead for three hours before police arrived.

According to Police Mr. Fenwick went to fix the water pump and was electrically shocked, his son Jason rushed to help him and was also shocked by the current running through the wet pool deck.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Ponkusol charity foundation cut off power supply to the home before forensic policecould remove their bodies for forensic autopsy.

His Thai wife Somrudi Krailob Fenwick, 41, told police that she was not in the house but was called on the phone by a neighbour that her husband and son were electrocuted near the swimming pool. She then rushed back to home.

A guard at the housing estate, Komin Jittiworaphan, 51, said as he biked past the home he saw a boy, identified later as 4-year-old boy Justin, Jason’s younger brother, running out of the home, crying and telling him his father was dead.

He then immediately alerted the police.

The police officer said after primary questioning the Mrs. Fenwick, they learned that her husband used to be an engineer working in the UK. After he retired, he moved to Thailand they married and had two sons.

The bodies of the father and son were sent to the Institute of Forensic Science.

Source: Thai PBS

