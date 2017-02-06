Posted by Editor

Australian Emily Collie, 20 Killed in Phuket Water Craft Accident

PHUKET – A 20 year-old Australian woman has died after crashing her jet-ski into one her partner was driving off Kata beach on the Island of Phuket.

Emily Jayne Collie, 20, was pulled unconscious from the water and was treated by lifeguards on the beach before she was pronounced dead the Bangkok Post reported.

The couple were riding the jet skis near Koh Pu off Kata beach, her partner Tommy Keating said strong sunlight reflected off the sea and made it impossible to see her jet-ski, leading to the crash just off Kata Beach in Phuket.

Mr Keating suffered minor injuries in the crash and broke down in tears in the ambulance.

‘It was so sad to see. Nobody could do anything. The woman’s husband was crying. I am shocked,’ Mr Navarak said.

Emily was brought back to the shore for first aid and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital after rescuers and lifeguards found she had no pulse.

Medical staff from Vachira Phuket declared her dead before she reached the hospital.

A spokesperson confirmed the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to Ms Collie’s family

