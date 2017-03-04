Posted by Editor

Australian Dies from Heart-Attack after Inviting Two Women to his Phuket Hotel Room

–

PHUKET – Capt Sirinat Cherdchutrakulthong of Patong Police has reported that 55 year-old Autralian, Peter John Bright has been found dead in his otel room at the ‘Hello Yaya Residence’ hotel on Phra Baramee Road in Patpong.

According to Capt Sirinat, Mr Bright’s daughter was the one who first discovered his body when she came with her boyfriend to invite her father to lunch. There was no sign of a struggle and the room and medication was found near his bed.

According to hotel staff, Mr Bright stayed alone in the room, but had gone out for drinks with his daughter and her boyfriend the night before. He returned home at about 1am with two Thai women, who departed about an hour later according to Hotel security.

Rescue workers at were at the scene believe his death was due to a sudden heart-attack, his body has been sent to Patong Hospital for further examination.

Capt Sirinat said we are investigating further to find out what could have caused a cardiac arrest. We will also examine CCTV footage to help in locating the two women.

–

Meanwhile, Thirty-nine women from Madagascar and Uganda were rounded up for allegedly providing sex services in Pattaya beach in Chon Buri Province, Thailand.

A combined team of Pattaya police and volunteers raided popular Walking Street nightspots in South Pattaya, managed to arrest 39 foreign women suspected of providing sex services to tourists. The women were from Madagascar and Uganda, said police.

They were later taken to Pattaya police station to have their profiles checked and recorded. Their passports were being examined. The raid was part of a drastic crackdown operation on prostitution in this tourist city.

Source: Phuket Gazette, The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments