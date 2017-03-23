Posted by Editor

Australian and Dutchman Arrested on Extortion Charges in Chiang Mai

–

CHIANG MAI – An Australian Biker and Dutchman have been arrested in Chiang Mai on charges of extortion and threatening violence.

Autralian Derek Paul Gibson and Dutch National, Adrianus van Gool were arrested in Chiang Mai department store car park late last week, after police were told by another Australian man they were threatening to kill his family over unpaid debt-recovery fees.

Chiang Mai Police Commander Lieutenant Pornsap Praserdsak told Thai Media that an Australian man known only as Sandler, said he met Gibson and van Gool at coffee shop late last year.

During the meeting he complained his business partner had defrauded him out of a substantial amount of money invested in a failed restaurant.

Sandler told police he didn’t order Gibson or van Gool to recover the debt but rather to warn the former business partner to repay the outstanding funds.

A month later, Gibson and van Gool allegedly called on Sandler to pay 1.7 million baht for attempting to recover the lost funds from his former partner.

It is alleged the two men threatened to kill Sandler and his family if he didn’t pay.

Sandler promised the two men an initial payment of 300,000 baht before reporting the two men to the local police in Chiang Mai.

Commander Lt Pornsap Praserdsak said an investigation into extortion and threats by the two men against foreign tourists is underway, following a series of other complaints.

Both Gibson and van Gool deny the charges and links to local gangs, saying their main interest is their bikes.

Police sources link the men to the Bandidos motorbike gang as well as German outlaw motorcycle club, Gremium, which is reported to have a chapter in the Thai beach resort of Pattaya.

Police investigators said there are several Australian-based motorbike gangs in Thailand, with links to drug trafficking and other criminal operations.

By Ron Corben

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments