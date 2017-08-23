Posted by Editor

ASEAN-China-UNDP Symposium Concludes in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The ASEAN-China-UNDP Symposium on Financing the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in ASEAN was held during 21- 22 August 2017 in Chiang Rai, Province.

The ASEAN-China-UNDP Symposium on Financing the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in ASEAN brought together senior representatives from governmental agencies of ASEAN Member States and China, ASEAN sectoral bodies, prominent think tanks and representatives of civil society, the ASEAN Secretariat, UNDP, the private sector and the media.

All participants visited Doi Tung Development Project and joined Doi Tung Conversation Project which was a direct interface between participants and local villagers, migrant workers, community/village leaders, local authorities, local business/chambers etc. in Chiang Rai. The Doi Tung Conversation focuses on four topics, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, ASEAN Community, Financing and Investment for Sustainable Development and Sustainability.

This Symposium provided a venue for ASEAN, China and UNDP to work together and support ASEAN Member States in effort to obtain more Integrated National Financing Frameworks for leveraging and managing finance of sustainable development as a priority task toward the Third Financing for Development.

Building on the success and momentum of the ‘Leave No One Behind’ Symposium in 2016 which would reinforce, sustain, and enhance the localization of the SDGs.

It will contribute to raising awareness, support and buy-in of the people of ASEAN in realizing the SDGs and building the ASEAN Community which is a people-centerd and people-oriented.

Through direct interaction with the local communities, the Symposium will also provide the opportunity for participants to hear and benefit from local villagers on what sustainability means to them and integrate these views into effective policies aimed at financing and popularizing the SDGs.

By Asma Thinkohkaew – NNT

