As Zika Cases Rise Thai Health Ministry Planning to Fine Homeowners that Allow Mosquito Breeding Grounds on their Property

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is planning to revive a Public Health Act that will fine homeowner that allow breeding grounds on their property, to motivate people to destroy Mosquito larvae at their homes.

Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayathorn is scheduled to meet with his ASEAN counterparts on Monday, September 19th, in an attempt to stop a Zika virus outbreak.

He added Section 72 of the Public Health Act 1992, which makes having Aedes mosquito breeding grounds in or near your home punishable by law, will be exercised to contain the infection. Offenders could face a maximum fine of 5,000 baht. The Public Health Minister further stated that the Zika virus outbreak in South East Asia, including Thailand, is milder than that of Brazil. There are currently 279 patients in Thailand and there are 23 new cases this month. Dr. Piyasakol reiterated that the Ministry of Public Health never concealed any information from the public, but instead provided what it considered essential information to encourage people to protect themselves against dengue fever and Zika virus.

Meanwhile, the Thai Red Cross Society is implementing new measures to screen blood donors to prevent a Zika virus outbreak, a source at the society’s office in Bangkok said yesterday. Red Cross officials will interview potential blood donors in detail and ask if they have visited a country that has had cases of Zika transmission and anyone who has will have to wait 28 days before making a blood donation, The Nation was told yesterday. The ban also covers people diagnosed with Zika or those displaying Zika-like symptoms such as fever, rash, joint pain, headache or red eyes, the source said. Potential blood donors who display such symptoms will only be able to give blood 28 days after the symptoms have completely cleared. People who have had intercourse or been in close contact with people diagnosed with the disease, displaying the symptoms or visited countries that have had documented cases of Zika transmission will also have to wait 28 days from their last date of contact. The agency requires donors to contact the Red Cross if they develop Zika-like symptoms within 14 days of their donation. Patients also should immediately alert the National Blood Centre, its regional offices or blood donation service points at hospitals. The measures are based on Red Cross Society’s policy announcement in February, which followed the World Health Organisation’s interim guidelines to maintain a safe and adequate blood supply during Zika virus outbreaks.