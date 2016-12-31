Posted by Editor

As Thailand’s New Years Road Toll Rises to 113 deaths, Police Ordered to Take Tough Actions on Drunk Drivers

BANGKOK -Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered tough actions on serious traffic violations in order to ensure safety for the people as accidents causing death rose to 113 yesterday.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said his order came as he was concerned about the safety of the people travelling homes to celebrate the New Year, or visiting tourist spots as fatal road accidents are still on the increase, particularly serious traffic violations.

The prime minister has ordered that tough action must be dealt with these traffic violations, notably those driving with no licenses.

He ordered that heavier penalty rather than just fine should be handed down such as seizure of their vehicles, and prohibiting them to drive again so as to scare them and not to repeat the same offence again, to save the life of other.

He also urged that the police enforce the law drastically especially his government’s “No drink driving, license seizure” campaign from December 29-January 4

Casualties from road accidents during the first two days of a current road safety campaign included 113 deaths and 1,299 injuries.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul disclosed the second day of the campaign during the Year holiday already saw 680 cases of road accidents with 71 deaths and 734 injuries.

Those cases accounted for a total of 113 deaths and 1,299 injuries. The provinces where most of the casualties took place were Udorn Thani with seven deaths, followed by Ayutthaya and Roi-et with five deaths each.

By Geoff Thomas

