Art Bridge Chiang Rai to Hosts “Art, Movie and Alien”

CHIANG RAI – Art Bridge will be hosting a seminar on Saturday (March 11) at 1pm titled “Art, Movie and Alien” in which short-film directors Skan Ayurapong and Bundit Thianrat will talk about their lives, careers, art and creativity.

That will be followed by screenings of Bundit’s “Mother” and Skan’s “Yak Suam Kod Nuea Yod Mamuang” (“Neither Here nor There”), which was runner-up at the Thai Film Archive and Thai Film Foundation’s Rattana Pestonji Awards in 2015.

Also to be screened is the music video Skan made for Wan Thanakit’s song “Dao Angkarn” (“Mars”).

Born in Chiang Rai, Skan has directed many TV commercials and designed advertisements for several famous feature movies. He graduated from the Sydney Film School in Australia and now runs his own Skanbombom Studio, where he’s writing the script for his first full-length movie. He’s on Facebook at “skanbombomb”.

Another graduate of the Sydney Film School, Bundit is also a novelist, movie critic and scriptwriter and formerly served as entertainment editor for Nation Channel and Thai PBS. His books include “Ruang Lao Klai Ban Kap Chan Chara” (“Nursing Home”) and “Great Sae Lee” (“The Great Escape”). He currently hosts the show “Entertainment Now” on Mono Channel 29.

Find out more about the Art Bridge event at (053) 166 623 or artbridge.cr@gmail.com, and check out the “artbridgechiangrai” Facebook page.

