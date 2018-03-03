Posted by Editor

Argentinian Woman Seriously Injured after Falling from Cliff in Southern Thailand

–

KRABI – A 32-year-old Argentinian woman suffered serious injuries after falling from the Lagoon Cliff at Phra Nang Beach in Krabi, southern Thailand on Friday.

Karina Laura Citroner ended up with her right leg and the joint on her right foot broken and a serious open wound.

The Director of First Standard Group (Ao Nang), Doctor Yingyong Temsinsakul, together with more than 20 members of the Railay Bay and Tonsai Bay Climber Club, went to rescue the woman. It took the team five hours to climb 200 metres over a very rough route.

Once retrieved she was sent to a clinic in Ao Nang.

According to the Phuket Gazette after police were able to speak with her, they learned that Miss Citroner apparently tripped and fell down a very steep section of a cliff while walking with friends.

Due to injuries preventing her from moving, her friends left to seek assistance.

Citroner will later be transferred to Ruam Phat Hospital in Trang province for further treatment

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments