Appeals Court Upholds 2 Year Sentence of Chiang Mai Woman Who Killed 3 Cyclists While Driving Drunk

CHIANG MAI – An Appeals Court has upheld the two-year imprisonment handed down by the Chian Mai Provincial Court on a woman found guilty of drink driving, causing death to three cyclists in Chiang Mai about two years ago.

The Appeals Court’s verdict was read by the Chiang Mai provincial court on Tuesday in the presence of the defendant, 24-year old Ms Patchuda Jairuan and relatives of the three victims.

Besides upholding the two-year jailterm, the Appeals Court also ordered the defendant to pay 2.3 million baht compensation instead of 1.7 million baht to the family of Mr Samarn Kantha, one of the three victims and 1.2 milllion baht each to families of the two other victims, Mr Pongthep Kamkaew and Mr Chaiwat Yonglun.

Ms Patchuda rammed her car into a group of cyclists as they were travelling on Chiang Mai-Doi Saket highway in Doi Saket district.

After the reading of the verdict, Ms Kongkarn Yonglun, daughter of Mr Chaiwat, told the media that she felt the jailterm given to the culprit was too lenient, complaining that the culprit had never offered an apology to the families of the dead victims.

Source: Thai PBS

