Appeal for Funds for 22 Year-Old Irish Woman Injured on Koh Samui

KOH SAMUI – A 22 Year-Old Irish woman has been injured in what is described as a freak accident on the Island of Koh Samui.

Ciara Twomey, 22 a nursing student from Tralee Institute of Technology was badly injured in a quad-bike accident in the jungle in Koh Samui after her quad bike went out of control and had left her with a serve and traumatic injury to her left eye.

She currently in a hospital in Surat Thani, which is located some two hours away from Koh Samui, Island.

Her friends say funding for the medical bills have left Ciara, her family and also her friends that are with her on the island under great pressure.

They have set up a funding page to help with the medical costs, which has raised over €33,000.

“She now needs more medical attention and to be fly to Bangkok today as from what we can gather is a better hospital”, one of the friends travelling with her told Newstalk.

“This is a difficult, expensive and challenging road ahead for Ciara. We urgently need to raise funds to assist in Ciara’s care, travel and recovery.

“Ciara is a beautiful kind young girl with her whole life ahead of her, she loved dearly by all and we are devastated that this has happened to our girl”, a statement on her GoFundMe page says.

Her friends say they decided to leave both fundraising pages up “as both have been shared many times”.

