Amy Yang Wins Honda LGPA in Pattaya by Five Strokes

CHON BURI – South Korea’s Amy Yang swept to victory after a gruelling bout of catch-up thanks to thundery skies in the Honda LGPA at Pattaya’s Siam Country Club on Sunday, the second time she has taken the tournament in the last three seasons.

The golfers had to hit marathon sessions when Friday’s second round was postponed because of rain, forcing many to play double rounds on Saturday to keep to schedule.

Yang had to wade through 31 holes on day three, which gave her a four-shot lead over rivals going into the final day.

But the South Korean still had a further five remaining round three holes to finish on Sunday morning before going into the final stretch.

If she was tired she didn’t show it, firing four birdies and no bogeys during the last round to set a tournament record of 266, or 22 under par.

The rest of the podium also belonged to South Koreans.

Ryu Yeon-so came in second, a distant five shots behind Yang on 271. Another compatriot Kim Sei-young came in third with 273.

“You know, very happy, beyond happy. Wasn’t easy with rain delays and 4:00 a.m. wake-up calls two days in a row,” Yang said after the tournament according to a report put out by organisers.

“But, you know, I stayed really patient out there, did my best, and very happy to win the tournament.”