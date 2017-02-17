American Tom Claytor Survives Crash in Chon Buri Province
CHON BURI – American documentary journalist and pilot Tom Claytor survived a small aircraft crash without a scratch in Chon Buri’s Muang district on Friday afternoon.
Claytor was piloting a two-seater aircraft from the Thai Flying Club in Sri Racha district towards the Klong 15 Ongkharak air field in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit area, when the engine developed a malfunction causing it shut down in mid flight.
According to the Nation, Claytor successfully navigated the engine-less plane to a grass field in Muang Chon Buri, narrowly avoiding a housing development.
When the aircraft stuck in ground one wheel flew 500 meters from the crash site. Claytor was uninjured in the harrowing experience.
