American Tom Claytor Survives Crash in Chon Buri Province

Documentary journalist Tom Claytor surveys damage to the plane he crashed in Chiang Buri. – Nation Photo

CHON BURI – American documentary journalist and pilot Tom Claytor survived a small aircraft crash without a scratch in Chon Buri’s Muang district on Friday afternoon.

Claytor was piloting a two-seater aircraft from the Thai Flying Club in Sri Racha district towards the Klong 15 Ongkharak air field in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit area, when the engine developed a malfunction causing it shut down in mid flight.

According to the Nation, Claytor successfully navigated the engine-less plane to a grass field in Muang Chon Buri, narrowly avoiding a housing development.

When the aircraft stuck in ground one wheel flew 500 meters from the crash site. Claytor was uninjured in the harrowing experience.

