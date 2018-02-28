Posted by Editor

American Shawn Daniel Sanchez Arrested in Cambodia for Murder and Attempted Rape

PHNOM PENH – Police in Cambodia have arrested 27 year-old American Shawn Daniel Sanchez, from Colorado, accused of the murder and attempted rape of a masseuse at a massage parlour in the city of Kep.

Shawn Daniel Sanchez, was arrested near a roundabout in Kampot town this morning while attempting to flee, said Oeng Sam Ol, the Kep provincial police chief.

Sanchez is suspected of killing Luch Kean, 27, who worked at Lyda Massage Khmer in Kep’s Crab Market, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

Images released by the National Police appear to show Daniel with scratches on his neck and face.

Brigadier General Pol Sokheng, chief of the investigations department in Kep province, said the suspect is accused of attempted rape and premeditated murder and faces a life sentence if convicted.

The suspect remains detained at provincial police headquarters in Kep province and is due to make his first court appearance tomorrow.

The US Embassy in Phnom Penh declined to comment.

