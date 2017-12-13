Posted by Editor

American R&B Sensation John Legend to Preform in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Concert promoter Neekrung Connect is breaking into the scene with Thailand’s first live concert of John Legend, American R&B/soul artist, to music lovers’ delight. The multi-award winning singer, songwriter and pianist is set to give Bangkok for the first time his long-awaited, one-off full live show on March 23, 2018 at BITEC Bangna.

Despite the rapid change in the current music scene, R&B and soul stand the test of time and have proven to be classic genres, especially when the heightened emotions, wonder of words and intricate arrangements are executed with finesse, heartfelt renditions and enchanting vocals. This coming March, fans of R&B and soul music will have the opportunity to get close and personal with one of the scene’s best. John Legend’s long-overdue Bangkok debut concert will charm the audience with his powerful voice and beautiful piano.

An American R&B/soul singer, composer and musician, John Legend has been revered as one of the scene’s finest. Previously the voice and the piano behind hits of many great artists, John Legend stepped into the limelight as solo artist in 2004 with his debut “Get Lifted” that immediately sent him to stardom. The breakthrough single, “Ordinary People”, earned him legions of fans from across the globe, who fell under the spell of his smooth piano, resonating soulful vocal and perplex yet uplifting love songs. John Legend has released five studio albums, earned 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame.

John Legend’s latest album, “Darkness and Light”, was released in 2016 with hit single “Love Me Now” and “Penthouse Floor”. In his Bangkok debut concert, John Legend is sure to mesmerize the fans in what promises to be a memorable, intimate live performance filled with his stellar R&B/soul compositions that include tracks like “So High”, “P.D.A”, “Stereo”, “Save Room”, “Everybody Knows”, “Green Light”, “All of Me” among many others.

By Patcharee Luenguthai

John Legend Darkness and Light Tour” will take place at BITEC Bangna on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8pm. Tickets priced at 2,500 / 4,500 / 8,000 are available at Thai Ticket Major from December 5, 2017.

