American Fugitive Alexander Rosen Arrested at Krabi International School

Police arrest fugitive U.S. National Alexander Rosen in Krabi on Wednesday morning. Photo Khaosod

KRABI – Thailand’s Immigration police chief Lt. Gen. Nattatorn Proasoonthorn has reported that American, Alexander Jonathan Rosen, 36, was arrested at the British International School of Krabi by Thai immigration police for extradition to the United States where he is considered a fugitive from justice.

The arrest of Alexander Jonathan Rosen, 36, was in response to a request from the United States embassy.

Rosen has been wanted on a federal warrant in the United States since December 2015 after evading justice on drug related offences.

Lt. Gen. Nattatorn Proasoonthorn said the international school staff cooperated in finding Rosen, who was identified as dangerous in an Interpol bulletin.

Rosen arrived in Thailand on Oct. 31, 2015, before his passport was revoked, according to the Immigration Bureau. He entered and exited the kingdom repeatedly since then. On Sept. 14, 2016 he applied for an extended stay with Krabi Immigration.

Rosen was subsequently brought to Bangkok for legal proceedings pending extradition to the US.

Source: Khaosod, Thai PBS

 

