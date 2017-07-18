Posted by Editor

American Businessman Hangs Himself in Pattaya Condo

–

PATTAYA – An 54 year-old American businessman was found hanged at a Unika Pattaya Condominium room in Pattaya beach city on Monday night.

The 54-year-old Anthony Matthiew Klang was found by his girlfriend hanging from a wardrobe door hinge by a nylon rope around his neck in a 26th floor room at the Unicca Pattaya condominium in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

When rescue workers arrived they found he was still breathing slowly. They immediately gave first aid, but failed to save his life, police said.

Nuengruethai Pakheekit, 31, told police she and her Amercian boyfriend lived together in the room. She returned from work on Monday night, opened the door and was shocked to see him sitting near the wardrobe with a rope around his neck. She immediately called police.

Ms Nuengruethai said he often complained about financial problems with his business overseas, but she never dreamed it would drive him to take his own life.

Police were investigating.

By Chaiyot Pupattanapong – Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments